HGV lorry which caused delays on M1 southbound has been moved

A HGV lorry which broke down on the M1 southbound this morning and caused severe delays has been cleared.

The vehicle’s breaks jammed between junctions 25 for Nottingham and Derby, and junction 24A for East Midlands Airport.

M58 incident

Delays stretching up towards junctions 26 and 27 caused traffic problems for a number of hours, closing two out of three lanes for more than an hour.

However Highways England has confirmed that the HGV lorry has been moved.

