Here's where the latest mobile speed cameras are located in Mansfield and Ashfield this week
Police have released a list of where every mobile speed camera will be located in and around Mansfield and Ashfield and surrounding areas this week.
Mobile safety camera vehicles are deployed on routes identified through personal injury collision data – as well as those highlighted by local communities who have concerns over speeding motorists.
Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership has published the following list on where mobile speed cameras will be deployed.
Forest Town
B6030 Clipstone Road West/Sherwood Hall Road - 30mph
New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way - 30/40mph
Kirkby
B6018 Church Hill - 30mph
B6018 Sutton Road - 30mph
Kirklington
A617 Kirklington - 30mph
Mansfield
Eakring Road - 30mph
B6030 Forest Road - 30mph
A60 Nottingham Road - 30mph
A6191 Southwell Road - 30/40mph
Mansfield Woodhouse
A60 Leeming Lane - 30mph
A6117 Old Mill Lane - 30/40mph
Ravenshead
A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road - 40mph
Skegby
B6028 Stoneyford Road - 30mph
Sutton
B6023 Mansfield Road - 30mph
Kirkby Road - 30mph
For information, go to https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/safety-camera-partnership/mobile-speed-cameras-nottinghamshire.