Green light for Sutton cycle schemes bid

Nottinghamshire Council’s transport and environment committee has approved a number of schemes which form part of a bid for funding from the latest phase of the Government’s Active Travel Fund.

Should funding be granted from the Department for Transport, the council will deliver the schemes, including an upgrade to the existing cycle facilities on Kirkby Folly

Road and Lowmoor Road, and a new cycle facility on the B6022 Newark Road and B6139 Coxmoor Road.

Coun Neil Clarke, Nottinghamshire Council transport and environment committee chairman.

The proposed cycle scheme links Sutton Parkway railway station to Oakham Business Park, Mansfield, via existing cycle routes.

Coun Neil Clarke, committee chairman, said: “Our bid to secure funding furthers our commitment to making sure that walking and cycling are encouraged within our communities.”

The council will find out in the autumn if it has been successful.