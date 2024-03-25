Good evenings all-round with extended evening service between Worksop, Ollerton and Nottingham city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The newly extended service which will be delivered on Stagecoach’s Sherwood Arrow service on behalf of the County Council, will add thirteen extra journeys per week over seven days.

The evening journeys have been added following requests from residents and will help connect communities to Worksop, Ollerton and Nottingham City for leisure, shopping, and work.

Currently the service on a Monday to Saturday from Nottingham ends at 7:20pm, but the extension will see further services leave at 9:20pm to Ollerton and 11:20pm to Worksop.

A further journey on Sunday evenings will also be added meaning that passengers can now leave Nottingham City at 8:45pm.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “It’s terrific that we can announce this much needed service extension that Worksop and Ollerton residents have been asking for. It will be beneficial to our local working and leisure economy as people will be more inclined to stay out later now that they have a way to get home.

“We’ve worked closely with Stagecoach on this, and I am confident that they will deliver a fantastic service on the council’s behalf that is value for money. This would not have been possible without the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding, and I think this scheme is worthy of that investment.

“Passengers on the Sherwood Arrow services will still only pay £2 for a single journey which is part of the Government price cap until 31 December 2024, so it will help keep the cost of getting around much cheaper when comparing to getting a taxi or paying to park. Catching the bus is also good for the environment as you will also be helping reduce CO2 emissions and improve air quality.”