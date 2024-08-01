Get there ‘Pronto’ with additional evening journeys
The additional journeys have been made possible thanks to Nottinghamshire County Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding and working in partnership with Stagecoach who operate the Pronto service.
The last Monday to Friday bus will now leave Nottingham towards Mansfield at 00:10. The last bus between Mansfield and Nottingham Monday to Friday will now depart at 23:20.
Sunday services will also be enhanced meaning that the last bus leaves Nottingham at 22:15 and Mansfield at 21:30.
Later departures will also be introduced from Chesterfield to Nottingham via Mansfield with the last bus now leaving Chesterfield at 21:35 Monday to Friday.
Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see the popular Pronto service adding additional trips to its schedule. We are confident it will be a hit and will meet the demands of commuters, and those wanting to access leisure and entertainments facilities.
“It will also offer a boost to Mansfield and Nottingham’s evening economies as the later service will offer many a way to get out to catch a show, enjoy a meal or catch up with friends to name a few.
“For those who don’t usually catch the bus I’d encourage you to try it, as you’ll be saving money when it comes to paying to park. You’re also helping to create a cleaner, greener environment. It will still only cost you £2 per single journey thanks to the Government’s fare price cap which is in place until 31 December 2024.”
