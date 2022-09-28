News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Full list as Mansfield suffers dozens more bus service cancellations today, September 28

Dozens of Stagecoach bus services to and from Mansfield have been cancelled again today, Wednesday, September 28, as the firm struggles with a shortage of drivers.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 8:22 am

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Read More

Read More
Residents claim Mansfield's ‘unreliable' bus service is turning them to 'costly'...

Services listed on Twitter as not operating on Wednesday, September 28 include:

Dozens of Stagecoach services have been cancelled.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Pronto

Mansfield-Nottingham: 6.05am; 9.30am; 12.30pm; 3.45pm; 6.30pm.

Nottingham-Mansfield: 6.50am; 10.25am; 1.25pm; 4.40pm; 7.25pm.

Mansfield-Chesterfield: 7.40am; 2.30pm; 4.30pm; 5.30pm.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Stagecoach services at Mansfield Bus Station.

Chesterfield-Mansfield: 8.35am; 3.35pm; 5.35pm; 6.35pm.

Service 1

Mansfield-Mansfield Woodhouse: 8.49am; 9.40am; 10.40am; 11.40am; 11.49am; 12.10pm; 1.40pm; 1.49pm; 2pm; 2.10pm; 3.30pm; 4pm; 5.30pm.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Mansfield Woodhouse-Mansfield: 9.02am; 9.52am; 10.52am; 11.52am; 12.02pm; 12.22pm; 1.52pm; 2.02pm; 2.12pm; 2.22pm; 3.42pm; 4.12pm; 5.42pm.

Mansfield-Huthwaite: 8.25am; 9.25am; 10.25am; 12.25pm; 12.55pm; 2.07pm; 2.25pm; 4.15pm; 4.45pm; 6.15pm.

Huthwaite-Mansfield: 9.03am; 10.03am; 11.03am; 1.03pm; 1.33pm; 2.53pm; 3.03pm; 4.53pm; 5.18pm; 6.53pm.

Mansfield-Alfreton: 12.05pm.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Alfreton-Mansfield: 1.13pm.

Mansfield-Designer Outlet: 9.32am; 12.32pm; 2.32pm;

Designer Outlet-Mansfield: 10.07am; 1.07am; 3.07pm.

Service 7

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Mansfield-Oak Tree: 1.10pm; 4.10pm; 6.10pm.

Oak Tree-Mansfield: 1.25pm; 4.25pm; 6.25pm.

Service 11

Mansfield-Meden Vale: 8.30am; 11.30am; 2.30pm; 3.30pm; 6pm.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Meden Vale-Mansfield: 8.56am; 11.56am; 2.56pm; 3.56pm; 6.26m.

Service 12

Mansfield-Shirebrook: 8.45am; 9.45am; 12.45pm; 4.15pm; 5.45pm.

Shirebrook-Mansfield: 7.35am; 9.29am; 10.29am; 1.29pm; 4.59pm.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Service 15/15a

Mansfield-Walesby: 7.10pm; 8.10pm.

Walesby-Mansfield: 8.01pm; 9.01pm.

Service 16

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Mansfield-Clipstone: 11.55am; 2.55pm; 4.55pm.

Clipstone-Mansfield: 12.22pm; 3.22pm; 5.22pm.

Service 23/23a/23b

Mansfield-Langwith: 6.30am; 8.10am; 9.40am; 10.40am; 1.10pm; 4.40pm; 6.25pm.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Langwith-Mansfield: 7.15am; 8.45am; 10.22am; 11.22am; 1.52pm; 5.52pm; 7pm.

Service 28b

Mansfield-Eakring: 1.15pm.

Eakring-Mansfield: 2.10pm.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Service 141

Mansfield-Notts: 10am;

Notts-Mansfield: 11.30am;

Service 210

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Mansfield-Woodhouse: 7.02am;

Woodhouse-Mansfield: 8.02am.

Service 218

Mansfield-Asda: 5.45pm.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

For more information, follow Stagecoach East Midlands on Twitter, @StagecoachEMid

StagecoachTwitter