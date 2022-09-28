Full list as Mansfield suffers dozens more bus service cancellations today, September 28
Dozens of Stagecoach bus services to and from Mansfield have been cancelled again today, Wednesday, September 28, as the firm struggles with a shortage of drivers.
A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience.”
Services listed on Twitter as not operating on Wednesday, September 28 include:
Pronto
Mansfield-Nottingham: 6.05am; 9.30am; 12.30pm; 3.45pm; 6.30pm.
Nottingham-Mansfield: 6.50am; 10.25am; 1.25pm; 4.40pm; 7.25pm.
Mansfield-Chesterfield: 7.40am; 2.30pm; 4.30pm; 5.30pm.
Chesterfield-Mansfield: 8.35am; 3.35pm; 5.35pm; 6.35pm.
Service 1
Mansfield-Mansfield Woodhouse: 8.49am; 9.40am; 10.40am; 11.40am; 11.49am; 12.10pm; 1.40pm; 1.49pm; 2pm; 2.10pm; 3.30pm; 4pm; 5.30pm.
Mansfield Woodhouse-Mansfield: 9.02am; 9.52am; 10.52am; 11.52am; 12.02pm; 12.22pm; 1.52pm; 2.02pm; 2.12pm; 2.22pm; 3.42pm; 4.12pm; 5.42pm.
Mansfield-Huthwaite: 8.25am; 9.25am; 10.25am; 12.25pm; 12.55pm; 2.07pm; 2.25pm; 4.15pm; 4.45pm; 6.15pm.
Huthwaite-Mansfield: 9.03am; 10.03am; 11.03am; 1.03pm; 1.33pm; 2.53pm; 3.03pm; 4.53pm; 5.18pm; 6.53pm.
Mansfield-Alfreton: 12.05pm.
Alfreton-Mansfield: 1.13pm.
Mansfield-Designer Outlet: 9.32am; 12.32pm; 2.32pm;
Designer Outlet-Mansfield: 10.07am; 1.07am; 3.07pm.
Service 7
Mansfield-Oak Tree: 1.10pm; 4.10pm; 6.10pm.
Oak Tree-Mansfield: 1.25pm; 4.25pm; 6.25pm.
Service 11
Mansfield-Meden Vale: 8.30am; 11.30am; 2.30pm; 3.30pm; 6pm.
Meden Vale-Mansfield: 8.56am; 11.56am; 2.56pm; 3.56pm; 6.26m.
Service 12
Mansfield-Shirebrook: 8.45am; 9.45am; 12.45pm; 4.15pm; 5.45pm.
Shirebrook-Mansfield: 7.35am; 9.29am; 10.29am; 1.29pm; 4.59pm.
Service 15/15a
Mansfield-Walesby: 7.10pm; 8.10pm.
Walesby-Mansfield: 8.01pm; 9.01pm.
Service 16
Mansfield-Clipstone: 11.55am; 2.55pm; 4.55pm.
Clipstone-Mansfield: 12.22pm; 3.22pm; 5.22pm.
Service 23/23a/23b
Mansfield-Langwith: 6.30am; 8.10am; 9.40am; 10.40am; 1.10pm; 4.40pm; 6.25pm.
Langwith-Mansfield: 7.15am; 8.45am; 10.22am; 11.22am; 1.52pm; 5.52pm; 7pm.
Service 28b
Mansfield-Eakring: 1.15pm.
Eakring-Mansfield: 2.10pm.
Service 141
Mansfield-Notts: 10am;
Notts-Mansfield: 11.30am;
Service 210
Mansfield-Woodhouse: 7.02am;
Woodhouse-Mansfield: 8.02am.
Service 218
Mansfield-Asda: 5.45pm.
For more information, follow Stagecoach East Midlands on Twitter, @StagecoachEMid