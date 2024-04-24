Fresh strike action to affect Nottinghamshire trains again next month

Nottinghamshire railways are likely to come to a standstill again on Wednesday, May 8 as members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF take fresh strike action.
By John Smith
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:34 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 12:08 BST
In addition, the union has announced an overtime ban running from May 6 to May 11 that is also likely to affect some EMR services.

On all previous ASLEF strike days, no trains ran on Nottinghamshire routes on the EMR strike day and the same is likely to be the case again, meaning no mainline trains between Nottingham and London St Pancras, no regional services and no local services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop.

Local bus services are unaffected and tram services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will also run as normal.

Train services in Nottinghamshire are set to be hit by more strike action by the ASLEF Union next month. Photo: National WorldTrain services in Nottinghamshire are set to be hit by more strike action by the ASLEF Union next month. Photo: National World
Train services in Nottinghamshire are set to be hit by more strike action by the ASLEF Union next month. Photo: National World

On its website, EMR said: “Members of the ASLEF union will take strike action on EMR services on Wednesday, May 8.

"An overtime ban will be in place between Monday, May 6 and Saturday, May 11.

"We are currently reviewing how these proposed strikes will impact EMR services.

More information including timetable details, journey planners and ticketing or refund advice will be updated on our website as soon as possible.”

For details, visit eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/

