Fresh strike action to affect Nottinghamshire trains again next month
In addition, the union has announced an overtime ban running from May 6 to May 11 that is also likely to affect some EMR services.
On all previous ASLEF strike days, no trains ran on Nottinghamshire routes on the EMR strike day and the same is likely to be the case again, meaning no mainline trains between Nottingham and London St Pancras, no regional services and no local services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop.
Local bus services are unaffected and tram services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will also run as normal.
On its website, EMR said: “Members of the ASLEF union will take strike action on EMR services on Wednesday, May 8.
"An overtime ban will be in place between Monday, May 6 and Saturday, May 11.
"We are currently reviewing how these proposed strikes will impact EMR services.
More information including timetable details, journey planners and ticketing or refund advice will be updated on our website as soon as possible.”
For details, visit eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/