Fresh rail strikes mean no trains again for Nottinghamshire
Rail services in Nottinghamshire will come to a standstill again this week as members of the RMT and ASLEF Unions take fresh strike action.
ASLEF and RMT members are striking tomorrow, Wednesday, and on Friday, February 3.
On both days, East Midlands Railway says it will not be running any services, either on the mainline between Sheffield, Nottingham and London, or on any local and regional routes.
It again means the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Mansfield, Kirkby, Sutton, Shirebrook and Whitwell, will be closed on both strike days.
Local bus services will run as normal, however, and tram services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will also be unaffected.
Normal timetables will be operating between strike days, on Thursday, February 2 and normal services will resume again from Saturday, February 4.
For more information on the strikes, tickets and refunds, visit EMR’s website here.