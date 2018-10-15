Firefighters deal with car that 'left the road and landed into bushes'

Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Services have attended an incident where a car "left the roadway and landed into bushes" in Alfreton.

A crew from Alfreton station attended the incident, which happened at the Watchorn Island in Alfreton at around 12.11am today (October 15).

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the two occupants out of the vehicle and safe on the side of the road.

The crew safely removed the vehicle from the bushes and left the scene with the car in the hands of its owner.