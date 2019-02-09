Fallen tree blocking major Mansfield Woodhouse road

Drivers across Mansfield have been warned to avoid Debdale Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse after a tree collapsed on the road.

Overnight windy conditions caused the tree to fall on the road near the Debdale Lane Sports Complex, causing delays to traffic while the incident is dealt with.

Photo: Jo Russell.

Resident Jo Russell posted a picture of the tree on social media, suggesting that the tree had blocked traffic “in both directions”.

In the post, she said: “Drivers avoid Debdale Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, tree uprooted and blocking both sides is the road.”

Via East Midlands, which oversees roads across Nottinghamshire, has been contacted for an update.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that the incident is being dealt with, and that it has been passed through to the council.