Emergency services respond to four-vehicle crash in Selston
Police and fire crews were called to a four-vehicle road traffic collision in Selston.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said officers were called to “reports of a multi-car road traffic collision” on Park Lane, just before 8.20pm.
Four vehicles were involved and one had overturned.
The spokesman said: “Thankfully, it seems no injuries reported. No arrests reported either.”
Firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station were among those in attendance, with the road closed while emergency services attended.
The road reopened about three hours later, after the vehicles were recovered.