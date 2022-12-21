A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said officers were called to “reports of a multi-car road traffic collision” on Park Lane, just before 8.20pm.

Four vehicles were involved and one had overturned.

The spokesman said: “Thankfully, it seems no injuries reported. No arrests reported either.”

Firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station were among those in attendance, with the road closed while emergency services attended.

