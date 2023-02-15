Emergency services praised by police after M1 closed near Mansfield following crash
Police have their fellow praised emergency services after they rescued a person from a car following a road traffic collision.
Officers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit issued the update on a crash which closed all four lanes of the M1 at Junction 29 at Doe Lea on Monday evening.
They thanked National Highways East Midlands, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, and East Midlands Ambulance Service for assistance.
The motorway had to be closed temporarily to rescue a person from a vehicle, but no serious injuries were reported.
The collision caused up to 50 minutes of delays – with tailbacks of up to nine miles reported – impacting drivers between Chesterfield and Mansfield.