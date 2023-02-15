News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Emergency services praised by police after M1 closed near Mansfield following crash

Police have their fellow praised emergency services after they rescued a person from a car following a road traffic collision.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 11:02am

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit issued the update on a crash which closed all four lanes of the M1 at Junction 29 at Doe Lea on Monday evening.

They thanked National Highways East Midlands, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, and East Midlands Ambulance Service for assistance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The motorway had to be closed temporarily to rescue a person from a vehicle, but no serious injuries were reported.

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit have praised emergency services after they extracted a person from a car following a road traffic collision.
Most Popular
Read More
Victim left ‘scared’ and ‘struggling to sleep’ after axe-wielding thug smashes h...

The collision caused up to 50 minutes of delays – with tailbacks of up to nine miles reported – impacting drivers between Chesterfield and Mansfield.

Emergency servicesMansfieldEast Midlands Ambulance Service