Officers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit issued the update on a crash which closed all four lanes of the M1 at Junction 29 at Doe Lea on Monday evening.

They thanked National Highways East Midlands, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, and East Midlands Ambulance Service for assistance.

The motorway had to be closed temporarily to rescue a person from a vehicle, but no serious injuries were reported.

