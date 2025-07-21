Eastwood, Kimberley and Awsworth road closures and road works in the next month
From Wednesday, July 30 to Friday, August 1, there will be three-way temporary signals in place on Chewton Street in Eastwood while National Grid carries out link box replacement works.
The A6096 Gin Close Way and A6096 Shilo Way in Awsworth will both be fully closed from 7pm to 5am on Thursday, July 24 and Saturday, September 6, and from 9am to 4pm on Thursday, August 14 and Thursday, August 21.
And the A610 Kimberley Bypass (westbound) will be closed between the M1 junction and the Eastwood interchange from 6am to 2pm on Saturday, August 16 and Saturday, August 30, and then from 7pm to 5am each night from Saturday, August 30 to Monday, September 1.
