Drivers warned of long delays on the M1 near Mansfield due to emergency repairs

Phil Bramley
Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 6th Mar 2025
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 07:53 BST

Drivers are being warned of long delays on the M1 near Mansfield this morning, as emergency repairs are being carried out on the motorway

National Highways say driivers on the M1 northbound between junctions J28 and J29A are facing delays of around an hour against normal traffic flow.

This is due to heavy congestion caused by emergency resurfacing work being carried out to the carriageway

There are also reports of cogestion delays of around 10 minutes on the A38 in Derby, with slow traffic on A38 Southbound around A61 Alfreton Road / B6179 Alfreton Road (Little Eaton Island).

