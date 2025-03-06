Drivers warned of long delays on the M1 near Mansfield due to emergency repairs
Drivers are being warned of long delays on the M1 near Mansfield this morning, as emergency repairs are being carried out on the motorway
National Highways say driivers on the M1 northbound between junctions J28 and J29A are facing delays of around an hour against normal traffic flow.
This is due to heavy congestion caused by emergency resurfacing work being carried out to the carriageway
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.