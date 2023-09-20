Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is building up on M1 Southbound from J29A A6192 Erin Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover) to J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield). This is due to an accident earlier today.

Drivers have been warned of long delays as National Highways have reported there are currently delays of 30 minutes against the expected traffic.