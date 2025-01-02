Drivers warned of long delays as all traffic temporarily held on M1 near Mansfield
All traffic is being temporarily held on M1 Northbound close to junctions for Mansfield..
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that all traffic is being temporarily held on M1 Northbound between Tibshelf Services, just to the north of J28 for Mansfield and J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) due to an accident.
The congestion has built up in the area and motorists are urge to allow additional time for their journeys.
National Highways have estimated that there are currently delays of about 30 minutes.
