Drivers warned of long delays after crash closes two lanes of M1 near Mansfield

Drivers are being of long delays on the M1 motorway, after a crash has closed two lanes of the M1 near Mansfield
Published 28th Apr 2024, 10:46 BST

National Highways is reporting there are delays of around 40 minutes for motorists, following the incident on the M1 southbound between junctions J29 and J28

Two lanes of the motorway have been closed to traffic and normal traffic conditions are not expected before 12:30pm.

