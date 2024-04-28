Drivers warned of long delays after crash closes two lanes of M1 near Mansfield

National Highways is reporting there are delays of around 40 minutes for motorists, following the incident on the M1 southbound between junctions J29 and J28
Two lanes of the motorway have been closed to traffic and normal traffic conditions are not expected before 12:30pm.
