Drivers warned of delays on M1 near Mansfield after crash on motorway
Drivers are being warned of delays on the motorway this morning, after a crash on the M1 near Mansfield has led to the closure of a lane.
National Highways is reporting that there is slow traffic due to the incident on the M1 Northbound from J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood) to J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield).
The incident had led to the closure of one lane to traffic
Normal traffic conditions are not expected to return until 8.15am this morning.
