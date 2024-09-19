Drivers warned of delays due to M1 lane closure this morning near Mansfield
Drivers are facing delays on the M1 this morning after a broken down vehicle has led to the closure of one of the lanes.
National Highways is reporting that the incident, on the M1 northbound at junction J28, is not expected to clear before 8am. One lane is currently closed.
There are also reports of delays caused by congestion on the A38 southbound between the junctions with the A610 and the A61 in Derby.
There are currently delays af around 10 minutes for drivers, against the normal traffic flow.
