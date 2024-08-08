Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com



Drivers are being warned of delays after an overturned car has closed a lane on the M1 motorway this morning.

National Highways reports that one lane of the M1 has been closed following the incident, on the M1 Southbound from J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood) to J26 A610 (Nottingham / Eastwood).

There are reports of queuning traffic and the agency says it it may take until 8.30am for the incident to clear and a return to expected driving conditions.