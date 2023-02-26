Drivers urged to avoid Langwith route after telegraph pole causes disruption
Motorists were urged to avoid a route through Langwith due to an obstruction.
Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team warned motorists to avoid Portland Road in Langwith, on February 24.
Officers have reported that a telegraph pole is hanging low near the road, posing a danger to those travelling along the route.
The team said those driving larger vehicles and HGVs in particular should find alternative routes to complete their journeys until the problem is resolved, which was later that day.