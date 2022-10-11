Drivers face delays as M1 in Derbyshire closed in both directions and air ambulance attends serious crash
Drivers face long delays this afternoon after a serious crash on the M1 in Derbyshire which has caused traffic to stop in both directions.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
The serious traffic collision closed the M1 southbound between junctions J27 and J28 earlier this afternoon.
Lane 3 and 4 (of 4) are closed.
Traffic is currently stopped on the northbound carriageway between J27 and J28 to allow the air ambulance to land and safely access the scene.
Most Popular
Nottinghamshire Police are in attendance.
There are long delays of at least an hour above normal journey times.