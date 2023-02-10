Penalty Charge Notices are issued when drivers break parking regulations, such as parking on double yellow lines, or on a single yellow line when prohibited.

Figures obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance show 14,709 PCNs were handed out by Nottinghamshire Council in the six months to June 2022, equivalent to 82 each day and up from 78 per day across 2021.

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: “Motorists across Britain are regularly being caught out by increased and sometimes complicated parking restrictions. We encourage drivers to always check parking signs carefully to ensure they avoid any expensive fines. If motorists do receive a fine, they have 28 days to pay, or appeal to an independent tribunal.

In total, 230 councils responded to Churchill’s Freedom of Information requests.The figures show a rise in the average daily number of parking fines, from 17,500 in 2021 to 19,600 in the first half of last year.

The figures show Nottinghamshire Council brought in £407,247 in revenue in the first half of 2022 from penalty charge notices, £2,262 a day. This was a fall from £2,408 a day across the whole of 2021. The figures further show £2,049,858 has been collected by Nottinghamshire Council from parking tickets from the start of 2020 to June 2022.

The RAC Foundation, a charity for motorists, said parking rules are there for a reason, but added “over-enthusiastic parking enforcement” may also be playing a role in the rise across the UK.

Steve Gooding, director of the organisation, said: “Whichever way they turn and wherever they decide to stop, on-street and off-street, drivers are faced with the threat of parking sanctions. Between the 20,000 tickets issued by councils daily and the 30,000 dished out by private parking companies, motorists are seemingly facing a positive flurry of fines and charges – about one every two seconds.

A spokesman for the Local Government Association, which represent English councils, said: “Income through parking charges and fines is spent on running parking services. Any surplus is spent on essential transport projects, including fixing the £11 billion road repairs backlog, reducing congestion, tackling poor air quality and supporting local bus services.”

