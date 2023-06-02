'Don't travel' is simple advice as strikes bring Nottinghamshire railways to a standstill again today
Rail passengers are being told not to travel today (Saturday) as the network grinds to a halt again.
Members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF are taking industrial action today.
As a result, there will be no trains running at all, nationally, regionally or locally and train operator East Midlands Railway’s advice for is quite simply ‘do not travel’.
Local bus routes will not be affected and tram services between Hucknall and Nottingham will also run as normal.
For full details of strike action, see eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike