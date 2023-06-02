News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

'Don't travel' is simple advice as strikes bring Nottinghamshire railways to a standstill again today

Rail passengers are being told not to travel today (Saturday) as the network grinds to a halt again.
By John Smith
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 23:30 BST- 1 min read

Members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF are taking industrial action today.

As a result, there will be no trains running at all, nationally, regionally or locally and train operator East Midlands Railway’s advice for is quite simply ‘do not travel’.

Read More
Financial pressures behind bus company’s decision to raise fares
No trains are running at all today due to ASLEF union strikesNo trains are running at all today due to ASLEF union strikes
No trains are running at all today due to ASLEF union strikes
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local bus routes will not be affected and tram services between Hucknall and Nottingham will also run as normal.

For full details of strike action, see eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike

Related topics:NottinghamshireAslefEast Midlands RailwayNottinghamHucknall