'Do not travel': No trains running in Nottinghamshire today
East Midlands Railways (EMR) say there will be no mainline services between Nottingham and London and no regional or local services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, meaning no trains to or from Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby, Newstead, Shirebrook, Creswell or Whitwell.
Local bus services and tram services between Nottingham and Hucknall are unaffected.
As well as the main strike today, ASLEF members are also observing an overtime ban until Saturday, December 9 and this could lead to short-notice cancellations and service alterations.
On its website, EMR said: “Do not travel on Saturday, December 2 – EMR will not operate services on this date.
"Please check your full journey, including first and last trains of the day, before travelling due to strike action impacting different train operators on different days.