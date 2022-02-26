Congestion caused by car fire and lane closures on M1 northbound between Doncaster and Rotherham
Lanes have now reopened but congestion for at least five miles is still in place on approach to the junctions.
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 1:14 pm
All lanes have now reopened on the M1 northbound between junction 32 and 33.
National Highways Yorkshire tweeted: "There is still approx. 5.2 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times.”
The congestion comes after a vehicle fire which caused two lanes to be closed.