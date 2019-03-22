Delays expected throughout the evening after serious crash closes M1 in Derbyshire

Motorists are being warned to expect delays throughout the evening after a serious accident led to the closure of the M1 in Derbyshire.

Both carriageways of the M1 motorway were closed between junction 30 for Barlborough and junction 31 for Aston, close to Woodall Services after an accident between a coach and car.

Police said the crash occurred at around 12.55pm. An air ambulance was called to the scene.

The southbound carriageway has now re-opened but there are major delays.

Stagecoach buses said all services were delayed due to heavy traffic congestion in and around Chesterfield.

No details have been released of any injuries.

