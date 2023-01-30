'Death trap' road between Annesley and Kirkby gets vital resurfacing work

Coun Rachel Madden and Coun Jason Zadrozny demanded action on the road after complaints from residents and motorists.

They welcomed the work, but repeated their call for the whole road to be resurfaced and for a longer-term solution to issues including drainage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Madden, Ashfield Council member for Annesley and Kirkby Woodhouse, said: “I am pleased the county council has taken action.

Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland next to a newly resurfaced section of Mill Lane

“While these two parts of the road were the most urgent, the whole road needs fixing, especially at the margins of the grass and tarmac which remain dangerous.”

Coun Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader and leader of the opposition Independent Alliance on the county council, said: “While these works will be a source of great relief for drivers, it shouldn’t take bad publicity and uproar from residents for the county council to act. We are pleased, however, the road has been made safer.

“The county council needs to put in a long-term plan to deal with the drainage issues and complete their work to make this road safer.”

Speaking prior to the resurfacing works, Gary Wood, county council head of highways and transport, said: “Our teams have attended site and put temporary traffic signals in place to keep road users safe and emergency repairs are being made to the worst of the damage.

“Plans are under way to undertake full-width surfacing in the affected areas as a priority.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Neil Clarke, county council cabinet member for transport, has previously said: “Winter conditions always take their toll on highways. We’re open about the fact that we have seen an increase in the number of pothole reports in recent weeks, but we also want our residents to know that this isn’t unusual at this time of year.