Daytime lane closures on Kimberley bypass for next three weeks for tree works

The works will last for just under a month and will be carried out off-peak Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 3.30pm under a lane closure to minimise traffic disruption to road users and noise impacts for residents.

Works affect trees on either side of the carriageway with the planned works as follows:

Eastbound (IKEA to Swingate) from today (Monday) for approximately seven days

Lane closures will be in place on the Kimberley bypass for the next three weeks for tree felling works. Photo: Google

Westbound (Swingate to IKEA) from Monday, February 19 for approximately 13 days

The works are being undertaken because of the spread of ash dieback in the area, due to safety concerns for people, traffic and property.

There is a high risk of them falling onto the road.

Expert forestry teams have been monitoring the A610 Kimberley bypass for several years and the deterioration rate of these trees means the area requires urgent intervention.

The need for the proposed works has been verified by experts at the Forestry Commission, who have been consulted all the way through the process and their recommendations and guidance have been followed.

Via East Midlands will be undertaking the works, on behalf of Nottinghamshire Council, which is responsible for all trees, hedges and shrubs that grow within the adopted highway as well as maintaining them to keep them safe and reduce the risk of harm to users of the highway and neighbouring properties.

During routine inspections along the A610 between Swingate and IKEA junction, trees have shown symptoms of ash dieback. Previously identified trees have deteriorated quickly and previously healthy ash trees, are now showing symptoms.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE (Con) cabinet member for transport and environment at the council, said: “Ash dieback is a problem across the country and diseased trees can pose a real and immediate danger.

"Our top priority is public safety.

"Therefore, by acting on confirmed cases we can protect the remaining trees and manage the woodland.

"Most importantly we can ensure the safety of all highway users and properties nearby.

“We only consider the removal of trees where absolutely necessary and where all other options have been assessed.

"But by removing some trees, while managing the height of others, we will encourage the area to thrive.

“The remaining species are hardy and fast growing and will re-establish quickly throughout this year’s growing season, resulting in the return of a more dense and diverse woodland.

“We have taken steps to ensure any works taking place will be off-peak to keep disruption to the travelling public to a minimum.”

Erin McDaid, head of communications at Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We are currently having to remove significant numbers of diseased Ash where they pose a safety risk at a number of our nature reserves, so appreciate the challenge the council faces.

“The problem of Ash dieback is here to stay and there’s no escaping that dangerous and potentially dangerous trees will need to be felled.

