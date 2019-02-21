Condition of Notts roads ‘getting worse’, figures suggest

The condition of major roads in Nottinghamshire is getting worse, according to the Department of Transport.

It may surprise you that just two per cent of the county’s 309 miles of council-run A roads were judged to be in need of maintenance - only 6.2 miles.

A typical pothole found on the roads of Nottinghamshire.

Road inspections were carried out in the 12 months to March 2018.

The examinations, done by scanner machines and human inspection, identify sections of road worn by use or affected by ruts, bumps or potholes. It’s not clear from the figures how badly damaged the roads are.

In the previous 12 months, one per cent of A roads, or 3.1 miles, required maintenance.

The data also shows that four per cent of the B and C roads were in need of work.

Unclassified roads, small lanes used for local traffic, also required repairs, with 21 per cent in need of maintenance.

In total, there are 2,614 miles of minor roads in Nottinghamshire, and the area in the East Midlands with the worst A roads is Nottingham.

The highway inspections use a classification called the Road Condition Indicator. This categorises a road as green, amber or red, based on ruts and bumps.

If a part of a route is branded red it should be checked more regularly as it is likely to require maintenance.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “These figures will come as little surprise to both drivers and those on two wheels who continue to have to put up with using sub-standard roads.

“We believe Britain’s pothole problem has been caused by years of under investment, especially when it comes to local roads – with councils having to make some tough decisions about where to prioritise spending.

“It’s a sad reality that investment hasn’t been sufficient to guarantee the quality of these roads.”

The figures also show that road conditions are better than they were five years ago, when three per cent of Nottinghamshire‘s A roads were likely to be in need of repairs.

The condition of unclassified roads has declined, as from April 2012 to March 2013 18% of minor roads required improvement.

These statistics only refer to Nottinghamshire’s county council-run roads.

The majority of roads in the area are the responsibility of the council while Highways England is in charge of the maintenance for motorways and some major A roads.

Nottinghamshire County Council has been contacted for a response to the figures.