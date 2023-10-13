Concerns over 'out of action' lift at Mansfield bus station
The bus station lift has been out of action on a number of occasions in recent months, causing concern for bus users in the Mansfield area.
Coun Ben Brown, representing West Bank ward at Mansfield Council, approached Mansfield and Nottinghamshire Council for an update.
He said: “It’s not acceptable for the disabled members of our community.
“The lift is a vital link for disabled residents between both stations.
“The two alternatives involve going a very long way around either the Midland Hotel through the actual bus station which is very dangerous.
“Or up via the retail park – both involving very steep hills which for residents without motorised mobility scooters are impractical.”
Debbie Mcilwaine, interchange manager at Nottinghamshire Council, said: “I can confirm that our lift has been put out of use over the past few weeks.
“Unfortunately, this is due to the Mansfield Council’s CCTV control room experiencing some technical issues which is affecting their communication systems.
“The control room receives our lift emergency calls.
“It is compulsory that in the event of a lift entrapment the emergency call button links through to a person who can log and take action for the entrapment while also talking directly to those who are trapped.
“When this cannot happen, we unfortunately have no other option than to put the lift out of use for the safety of our bus station users.”
Nottinghamshire Council and Mansfield Council are working closely to resolve the issue.
Mansfield Council has been approached for an update.