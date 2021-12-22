Christmas roadworks: M1 lane closures this week

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows some closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, to 6am on January 7, 2022, slight delays, under 10 minutes: M1 northbound, Tibshelf Services to junction 29 at Doe Lea – lane closure due to maintenance works;

Mansfield motorists driving home for Christmas or popping out for a bit of last-minute shopping will have road closures to watch out for this week.

• M1, to 6am on January 8, 2022, slight delays, under 10 minutes: M1 northbound and southbound, Junction 27 at Annesley to Junction 28 at South Normanton – lane closure due to survey works;

• M1, to 6am on June 1 2022, slight delays, under 10 minutes: M1 northbound and southbound, J29 to Junction 30 at Barlborough – slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.