Bus services to Eastwood and Kimberley cancelled on New Year's Eve as driver shortage rages on

The vast majority of Rainbow One services have been cancelled today. Image: Trentbarton.

The cancellations were announced this morning by the bus company, which has been forced to make cancellations most days during the past few months.

The issues have been caused by an ongoing shortage of drivers, which has also been compounded with absence due to illness or self-isolation.

Many bus routes across Nottinghamshire have been affected – including those in Mansfield, Cotmanhay and Eastwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rainbow One service between Nottingham, Heanor and Alfreton, which also serves Eastwood, Nuthall and Kimberley, has been hit particularly badly, with 49 services being cancelled between 6.41am and 8.15pm.

In a tweet, Trentbarton said: "Unfortunately we are unable to operate the following services today. This is primarily due to a shortage of bus drivers which is impacting the bus industry up and down the country."