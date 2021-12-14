Bus routes serving Langley Mill and Awsworth suspended or reduced until further notice

Trentbarton bus services have been impacted by driver shortages. Image: Lionel Heap.

The Trentbarton 1A route, which runs between Ripley and Heanor via Waingroves and Loscoe, also calling at Langley Mill, has now been suspended indefinitely.

Meanwhile the 27 service has seen buses reduced to one every hour.

This will affect passengers between Larkland and Swingate, the Giltbrook IKEA, Cossall and Awsworth.

The news comes as dozens of Trentbarton services are cancelled each day due to a driver shortage affecting bus companies nationwide.

A trentbarton spokesperson said: “Like many bus operators we are struggling with an ongoing shortage of drivers which is impacting our ability to reliably run our services at the frequencies we would like to.

“Our approach is to run slightly fewer services but with much greater reliability. We apologise to our customers who are affected by these temporary measures.

“We are recruiting and training more drivers so we can increase our driving teams as soon as possible.”

The bus company has advised passengers who usually rely on the 1A or 27 routes to instead use the Rainbow One service or the Amberline route.

The Rainbow One runs from Nottingham city centre to Ripley, via Codnor, Heanor and Langley Mill, and Alfreton via Brinsley, Jacksdale, Leabrooks, Somercotes and Selston.

The Amberline runs from Derby city centre to Hucknall, via Kilburn, Heanor and Eastwood.