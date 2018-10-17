Broken-down vehicle leads to M1 lane closure Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Motorists are being warned of potential delays on the M1 after a broken-down car led to a lane closure. One lane is currently closed on the M1 southbound between junctions 31 and 30. M1 Traffic England said they expected normal traffic conditions to resume by 12.30pm. Lane closure on major Notts road after 40 tonne spillage of chicken waste The 13 obscure parking laws which could land you a massive fine