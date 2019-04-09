Broken down bus closes lane on M1 slip road near Chesterfield

A broken down double decker bus on the M1 slip road has caused one of two lanes to close.

The incident happened at about 8.55am today, April 9, when the bus broke down at Junction 29A northbound at the exit for Chesterfield.

Motorway.

Derbyshire Police's roads policing unit attended the scene initially, and recovery of the vehicle is in progress.

Delays are also likely while the recovery takes place.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 8.55am this morning to the scene of a broken down double decker bus on the slip road at junction 29A of the M1.

"A recovery vehicle is on its way and we warn that delays may be likely while it is cleared."

A Highways England spokesman said: "One lane of two is closed on northbound exit slip road at J29 for Chesterfield on the M1 north, due to a broken down vehicle that is stuck in gear.

"Traffic officers are on the scene, recovery en-route.

"Our thanks to Derbyshire Police for attending in the first instance on this one."

