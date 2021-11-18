Bright future for Ashfield and better transport links for residents as Maid Marian line set to reopen

Councillor Jason Zadrozny and councilllor Matthew Relf at Kirkby Station.

Ashfield District Council led on the bid that will see the reopening of the line between Ashfield and the main trainline linking the district to Ilkeston and beyond.

This means residents of places such as Selston, Pinxton and others will soon greatly benefit from better transport links.

The fantastic news comes as part of the government’s announcement for investment in the railways nationally as part of the Restoring Your Railways Fund.

Working in partnership with neighbouring councils, local county councils, the Discover Ashfield Board, Network Rail and Midlands Connect ambitious plans were submitted this summer.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “This is absolutely fantastic news for Ashfield. It’s what we have been working towards for the past seven years, and today sees our dream become a reality.

“This will see the old mineral line reopened from Kirkby, through Pinxton and into Derbyshire. The opening of this line will offer opportunity for positive connectivity for residents, commuters, and visitors.

“Especially with the potential of new platforms at Selston Parish and Kings Mill.

“This is a real game changer for the district and comes on top of the successful £62.6million Town’s Fund bid.

As well as opening up new opportunities for residents, it will also be a positive factor in new businesses looking to move to the district.”

The reopening of the line will bring new and quick connections to a range of major UK cities as well as Europe.

It will also provide an opportunity to accelerate investment in the Midlands strengthening the local economy.

Councillor Matthew Relf, cabinet member for Planning and Regeneration, said: “This amazing news builds on the recent success of Ashfield District Council in securing Towns Deal Funding.

“The Towns Deal will deliver jobs and further education opportunities, long-term economic and productivity growth, new homes, improved transport infrastructure, reduced carbon emissions, and new cultural and visitor facilities.

“The opening of the line will create new journey opportunities for residents to gain access to education and training in Derby, Leicester, Chesterfield and Sheffield. It will also improve access to education and training opportunities in Ashfield, Bolsover and Mansfield, which are being enhanced by the Towns Fund award.

“The plans for a new regional Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre (ADMC), will create a regional centre of excellence and high quality employment opportunities.”

As part of the plans stations already on the route will be improved to provide better access and facilities. Improvements will also be made to existing tracks.

Coun Zadrozny added: “We are obviously disappointed about the HS2 connection no longer coming to Toton, but the investment in East Midlands parkway will provide a gateway to the rest of the country and beyond. It’s not just about providing better transport links for residents, it will now be easier to access the district from other areas and will have a significant impact on Ashfield as a tourism destination.

“This however, is not just great news for Ashfield, but also Mansfield, Bolsover, Erewash and beyond. They have worked closely with us on this project and the impact on the wider area will be phenomenal.