The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 25 and 26 of the motorway shortly before 9am this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police, who are managing the incident, said: “Drivers are asked to avoid the area and are thanked for their patience whilst emergency services work hard to resolve the incident.”

Delays are expected until around 2.15pm while officers remain at the scene.