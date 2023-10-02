Ben Bradley welcomes £1,210,428 of Government investment to protect bus services in Mansfield
This funding means people across Nottinghamshire have benefitted from a total of £21,134,656 funding from the Government to support bus services since 2022.
It comes on top of a further £140 million announced in May from the extension of the Bus Service Operators Grant (BSOG), taking the total to continue supporting and protecting bus services across England to £300 million into 2025.
To help people with the cost of living and save on everyday travel costs, the Government have also invested £200 million to extend the bus fare cap, with single bus tickets capped at £2 outside London until the end of October 2023 and then at £2.50 until 30 November 2024.
The £2 fare cap has cut travel costs, particularly in rural areas, where buses are crucial for so many people to get around, with the average fare dropping by 10.8% in rural and non-metropolitan parts of England.
The measures take total Government support to protect and improve bus services while keeping fares low to £3.5 billion since 2020.
Commenting, Ben Bradley stated: ‘People all across Mansfield and Nottinghamshire in general rely on our county’s bus services to get to work, to see family and friends, do their shopping and a lot of other reasons.
‘That is why this government support for buses is so important for people all across Mansfield and Nottinghamshire and I am really pleased that another £1,210,428 has been invested in our county’s buses.
‘This funding will help to protect our key services and develop our local transport connections, helping people to get where they need to on public transport that is reliable.’
Commenting, Roads Minister Richard Holden MP said: ‘Buses are the most popular form of public transport and millions of people across the country from the Tees Valley to Torbay rely on their local service to get to work, attend medical appointments and see loved ones.
‘We are providing a further £80 million to help local authorities improve and protect essential services, delivering for local communities across the country by enhancing transport connections, supporting passengers and growing the economy.’