Ashfield Council to demand action over potholes after councillor's daughter involved in car crash

Councillors from the ruling Ashfield Independents are putting through a motion next week to express the “district council’s dissatisfaction with the state of roads and pavements”.

They also claim the “state of the broken roads and pavements has an adverse impact on house prices and puts off investors which impacts jobs”.

The county council has said it is doing it all it can to tackle potholes, with the situation worsened by bad weather.

The damage done to Coun Arnie Harkin's daughter's car after it crashed swerving miss a pothole

Coun Arnie Hankin, district councillor for Selston, will be proposing the motion after his daughter’s car was written off following a road accident where she swerved to avoid a pothole on Church Lane, Underwood, late last year.

Coun Harkin has branded the state of Ashfield’s roads as “diabolical”.

The motion, set to be heard at next full district council meeting on Thursday, also claims the state of Ashfield’s broken roads and pavements are “a clear and present danger of a serious accident or worse”.

Coun Hankin said: “We’ve put down this motion because the state of our highways has reached crisis point.

Couns Andy Gascoyne, Arnie Harkin and Jason Zadrozny-Bland examine another Ashfield pothole

“My daughter is one of the lucky ones – it could have been far, far worse.

“As a family, we are just thankful our granddaughter wasn’t in the car.

“People are reporting highways defects to Ashfield Council on a daily basis.

“We want them to talk to the people responsible, that being Nottinghamshire Council.

“My daughter could have been killed – it’s scandalous.”

Coun Dave Shaw, who represents Hucknall South, said, “Like other councillors, I get more calls from residents about the diabolical state of our highways than anything else.

"The Conservatives at County Hall think that they are doing a great job and this motion will tell them straight – they are not."

Earlier this month, the ruling Conservatives said the county council was doing all it could to keep the county’s roads safe in the face of a soaring number of potholes caused by winter weather.

Coun Neil Clarke, county council cabinet member for transport, said: “With more than 3,000 miles of roads to maintain in Nottinghamshire, we’re doing all we can to take action following the bad weather.