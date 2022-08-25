Appeal for witnesses after driver trapped inside car following crash on A610

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on August 10.

Officers were called to the A610, on the Nottingham-bound carriageway close to Nuthall island, at around 6pm on August 10.

A silver Land Rover had rolled onto its roof after the incident and the motorist was released by emergency service colleagues on their arrival at the scene.

Officers want to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident or who witnessed the crash.

Police Constable Anand Singh, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing so we’d ask anyone who saw what happened or who may have recorded dash-cam footage relating to this incident to please get in touch.”

