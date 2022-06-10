All the cancelled and delayed flights from Manchester, Doncaster and East Midlands Airport on Friday, June 10

Holidaymakers starting their journeys on Friday, June 10 may face delays – as well as a small number of cancellations – at local airports.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 10th June 2022, 12:14 pm

Here is a list of today’s expected delays and cancellations at East Midlands, Manchester and Doncaster Sheffield Airports.

East Midlands Airport:

Jet2 flight to Heraklion – LS625 – delayed until 4.06pm

East Midlands Airport.

Blue Islands flight to Jersey – SI555 – delayed until 3.40pm

Loganair flight to Glasgow – delayed until 4.10pm

West Atlantic flight to Edinburgh – delayed until 9.40pm

Star Air flight to Cologne – DJ6565 – delayed until 10.35pm

Star Air flight to Cologne – DJ6977 – delayed until 10.50pm

West Atlantic flight to Paris – NPT4171 – delayed until 10.52pm.

Manchester Airport:

SAS flight to Oslo – SK4608 – cancelled

European Air Charter flight to Burgas – 8H5532 – delayed until 11.05am

Aer Lingus flight to Orlando – EG935 – delayed until 11.20am

Ryanair flight to Pisa – FR5624 – delayed until 11.51am

Vueling flight to Barcelona – VY8749 – delayed until 12.09pm

Air Canada flight to Toronto – AC809 – delayed until 2.00pm

Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul – TK1992 – delayed until 1.25pm

Jet2 flight to Lanzarote – LS111 – delayed until 2.40pm

Jet2 flight to Pafos – LS937 – delayed until 3.36pm

Jet2 flight to Fuertaventura – LS909 – delayed until 3.50pm

Jet2 flight to Larnaca – LS943 – delayed until 4.51pm

Jet2 flight to Antalya – delayed until 3.35pm

Jet2 flight to Heraklion – LS905 – delayed until 4.46pm

Jet2 flight to Tenerife – LS917 – delayed until 4.27pm

Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria – LS781 – delayed until 5.34pm

Jet2 flight to Malaga – LS1767 – delayed until 5.31pm

Jet2 flight to Chania – LS963 – delayed until 5.10pm

Jet2 flight to Ibiza – LS171 – delayed until 5.34pm

KLM flight to Amsterdam – KL1080 – cancelled

Jet2 flight to Alicante – LS881 – delayed until 7.17pm.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

Wizz Air flight to London – delayed until 10.42am

NetJets Europe flight to Cannes – delayed until 12.45pm

TUI flight to Heraklion – BY520 – delayed until 5.45pm.

These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.

