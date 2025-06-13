16 Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw roadworks hotspots to look out for in the coming weeks

More traffic on the roads means more wear and tear for our roads and more work being needed to help repair them and keep the traffic flowing.
And sometimes, it can’t be helped but to have roadworks on the busier routes, meaning delays and detours for people’s journeys.
1. Kings Mill Road West, Sutton
Overnight closures between 8pm and 6am each night until June 23 for carriage patching. Photo: Google
2. Nottingham Road, Mansfield
Overnight closures each night from 10am to 6am from June 30 to July 18 for utility works. Photo: Google
3. Mansfield Road, Clipstone
Overnight closures from 8pm to 6am each night between July 7 and 12 for resufacing. Photo: Google
4. Kings Mill Road East, Sutton
Traffic signals, junction refurbishment and street lighting upgrades between July 4 and September 26. Photo: Google
