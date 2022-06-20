13 roadworks Mansfield and Ashfield motorists need to be aware of

With more cars expected to be on the roads this week due to the national rail strikes taking place on Tuesday and Thursday, motorists are being urged to plan their journeys in advance and leave extra time.
These are the latest roadworks according to one.network.
Traffic restrictions:
Woodside, Sutton – June 20-24
Delays likely - road closure/diversion
Description: Streetworks
Responsibility for event: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned
Lucknow Drive, Sutton – June 20
Delays possible – road closure/diversion
Location: Sandown Road
Description: Streetworks
Responsibility for event: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned
Roadworks
Common Road, Sutton – June 20
Delays likely - Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Responsibility for works: Virgin Media
Current status: Planned work about to start.
Cornfield Avenue, South Normanton – June 21-July 22
Delays likely - Road closure
Description: ST NE46-22 CW Resurf Micro A
Works location: Cornfield Ave. Broadmeadows CW
Responsibility for works: Derbyshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start.
King’s Mill Road East, Sutton – June 22
Delays likely - Lane closure
Description: Recutting MOVA loop in lane 3,2,1. Lane closures in lanes 2&3 with switch over to lane closure lane 1
Works location: Kingsmill Road East/Coxmoor Road, Sutton
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start.
Kirkby Road, Ravenshead – June 22
Delays likely - Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: Lighting column replacement
Works location: Kirkby Road, Ravenshead, near Little Ricket Lane junction
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start.
Meadow Court, South Normanton – June 21-July 22
Delays likely - Road closure
Description: ST NE47-22 CW Resurf Micro A
Works location: Meadow Ct. Broadmeadows CW
Responsibility for works: Derbyshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start.
Coxmoor Road, Sutton – June 20
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start.
Downing Street, Sutton – June 21
Delays possible - Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Description: Recutting UD loop
Works location: Downing Street, Sutton, outside community hall.
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start.
Nottingham Road, Selston – June 20-21
Delays possible - Traffic control (two-way signals)
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start.
Raylawn Street, Mansfield – June 20-21
Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start.
Roberts Avenue, Sutton – June 20
Delays possible - Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Responsibility for works: Virgin Media
Current status: Planned work about to start.
Sandfield Road, Kirkby – June 21-22
Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start