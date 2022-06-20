13 roadworks Mansfield and Ashfield motorists need to be aware of

Drivers in and around Mansfield and Ashfield have a number of roadworks to watch out for this week.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 20th June 2022, 10:40 am
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 10:40 am

With more cars expected to be on the roads this week due to the national rail strikes taking place on Tuesday and Thursday, motorists are being urged to plan their journeys in advance and leave extra time.

These are the latest roadworks according to one.network.

Traffic restrictions:

Motorists are urged to be aware of roadworks.

Woodside, Sutton – June 20-24

Delays likely - road closure/diversion

Description: Streetworks

Responsibility for event: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned

Lucknow Drive, Sutton – June 20

Delays possible – road closure/diversion

Location: Sandown Road

Description: Streetworks

Responsibility for event: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned

Common Road, Sutton – June 20

Delays likely - Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Responsibility for works: Virgin Media

Current status: Planned work about to start.

Cornfield Avenue, South Normanton – June 21-July 22

Delays likely - Road closure

Description: ST NE46-22 CW Resurf Micro A

Works location: Cornfield Ave. Broadmeadows CW

Responsibility for works: Derbyshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start.

King’s Mill Road East, Sutton – June 22

Delays likely - Lane closure

Description: Recutting MOVA loop in lane 3,2,1. Lane closures in lanes 2&3 with switch over to lane closure lane 1

Works location: Kingsmill Road East/Coxmoor Road, Sutton

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start.

Kirkby Road, Ravenshead – June 22

Delays likely - Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: Lighting column replacement

Works location: Kirkby Road, Ravenshead, near Little Ricket Lane junction

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start.

Meadow Court, South Normanton – June 21-July 22

Delays likely - Road closure

Description: ST NE47-22 CW Resurf Micro A

Works location: Meadow Ct. Broadmeadows CW

Responsibility for works: Derbyshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start.

Coxmoor Road, Sutton – June 20

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start.

Downing Street, Sutton – June 21

Delays possible - Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Description: Recutting UD loop

Works location: Downing Street, Sutton, outside community hall.

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start.

Nottingham Road, Selston – June 20-21

Delays possible - Traffic control (two-way signals)

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start.

Raylawn Street, Mansfield – June 20-21

Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start.

Roberts Avenue, Sutton – June 20

Delays possible - Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Responsibility for works: Virgin Media

Current status: Planned work about to start.

Sandfield Road, Kirkby – June 21-22

Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

