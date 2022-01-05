10 great holiday destinations you can fly to direct from East Midlands Airport

And the great news is, there are plenty of holiday destinations which can be reached with a direct flight from East Midlands Airport – just a short trip down the M1 from Mansfield and Ashfield.
Budget airlines Ryanair and Jet2, alongside holiday company Tui all fly to a variety of resort airports from East Midlands.
Here are 11 great destinations you can reach direct from EMA…
1. The Algarve
Faro is the gateway to the Algarve on the Portuguese coast. Fly direct from East Midlands Airport with Ryanair.
Photo: Unplash
2. Malta
Direct flights from East Midlands Airport to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta are available with Ryanair.
Photo: Unsplash
3. Madeira
Explore Madeira, with flights to Funchal. Jet2 flies from East Midlands Airport to the Madeiran capital. Madeira, an autonomous region of Portugal, is an archipelago comprising four islands off the north-west coast of Africa.
Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
4. Costa Blanca
Ryanair and Jet2 both fly to Alicante, the gateway to the Costa Blanca in eastern Spain, where the mountains meet the sea.
Photo: Unsplash