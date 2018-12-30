Trailer fire in Sutton Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters from Ashfield and Mansfield were called to a trailer fire. The articulated trailer was in Newark Road in Sutton. Fire engine Fire crews used two main jets and a hose reel to put out the fire. Police were also in attendance to help with traffic control. Three men arrested after flat fire in Sutton