Worksop train to terminate at Mansfield Woodhouse

The 8.55pm train from Nottingaham to Worksop will terminate at Mansfield Woodhouse.

It will no longer call at Shirebrook, Langwith - Whaley Thorns, Creswell Derbys, Whitwell and Worksop.

It will be starting late from Nottingham and is expected to be 40 minutes late.

This is due to a late running train being in front of this one.

Worksop train station

The 22:22 train from Worksop to Nottingham will be started from Mansfield Woodhouse also.

If you're delayed over 15 minutes, you can apply for compensation at: eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/delay