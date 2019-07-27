UPDATE: All lanes open on M1 in Nottinghamshire following crash

All lanes have reopened on the M1 northbound in Nottinghamshire following a collision on the carriageway.

Multiple lanes of the M1 were blocked on the carriageway following the incident, which happened at about 2.15pm between junctions 26 for Nottingham and 27 for Annesley and Kirkby.

Delays are likely.

Highways England and Nottinghamshire Police were on the scene, and speeds on the carriageway were reduced.

But Highways England has confirmed that the incident "thankfully" was not fatal and that all lanes are reopen.

A spokesman said: "All lanes have now opened and traffic is flowing. Thankfully a non injury collision."

A statement had previously said: "Multiple lanes blocked due to a collision on the M1 at J26 towards J27 northbound, speeds have been reduced for the safety of those involved.

"Please take extra care whilst travelling through."