Two-month project to replace water pipes in Huthwaite

Essential work is going on to upgrade water pipes in Huthwaite and reduce the risk of leaks and bursts.

Severn Trent, which is carrying out the work, says the two-month project should ensure a reliable water-supply for the village for generations to come.

In a scheme costing £110,000, engineers are replacing 500 metres of old water pipes with new ones along Chesterfield Road.

The project could disrupt traffic until it is completed in mid-July. For Market Street will be closed for a time, while temporary traffic lights will be put in place on Chesterfield Road, between the junction of Clegg Hill Drive and Main Street.

However, Lisa Orme, of Severn Trent, stressed how important it was that the work was carried out.

She said: “As water pipes get old, they can become weak and crack, making them prone to leaks and bursts.

“We want to make sure our customers’ water supply in the Huthwaite area is always there when they need it, which is why we are investing £110,000 to lay these brand new water pipes.

“The work is really important to make sure that water supplies are reliable in the future.

“We are doing all we can to minimise disruption and to keep everyone affected up to date with progress.

“We are asking the local community for their continued patience while we put the new pipes in place.

“Once all the work is complete, the area will have a modern network that will provide wonderful water for many years to come.”