Two lanes are currently closed on the northbound carriageway of the M1 due to an accident.

The lanes are closed between J29 (Mansfield / Chesterfield) and J29a for Bolsover.

Current traffic at J29

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 4pm and 4.15pm.

Traffic is building in the area, and emergency services are en route to the scene.

The accident follows an incident this morning where motorist faced over six miles of tailbacks due to a collision and spillage on the M1 southbound.

The earlier incident happened near J30.